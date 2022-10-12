UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Security Chief Says China Developing 'Hybrid War' Against Taiwan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Chinese military is allegedly benchmarking the practices used in current hostilities in Europe to develop a strategy of "hybrid war" against Taiwan, Chen Ming-tong, Director-General of the Taiwanese National Security Bureau, said on Wednesday.

"This year, the army of Communist China, borrowing the experience of military operation in Europe, started to develop a hybrid war against Taiwan and boosted its military training," Chen told the local parliament.

The Taiwanese official also said that China continued to send its aircraft and vessels to the Taiwanese air defense identification zone and carried out "other provocations" after conducting large-scale military exercises in early August.

Chen added that Beijing's "threatening" actions, which include the attempts to change status quo in the Taiwan Strait, "jeopardize peace and stability" in the Asia-Pacific region.

In late August, the Taiwanese military fired on a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) drone that approached the Kinmen Islands.

This was the first time that an actual shot was fired instead of warnings.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

