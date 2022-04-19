UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese Semiconductor Giant To Start Building Chip Plant In Japan On Thursday - Reports

Published April 19, 2022

A subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will start building a chip factory in the Kumamoto Prefecture of Japan on Thursday in an effort to address semiconductor shortages worldwide, Japanese media reported

The construction of the plant is part of a joint initiative of TSMS, the Japanese government, Sony Group Corp. and Denso Corporation, which is a major Japanese automotive components manufacturer, the Kyodo new agency said.

The parties plan to allocate $8.6 billion for the project, the report said.

According to Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the first chips will be supplied from the plant in December 2024, Kyodo said.

The construction of the factory will reportedly reduce global semiconductor shortages and enhance Japan's economic security.

The company will employ around 1,700 people, including about 320 TSMC workers and 200 from Sony headquarters in Tokyo.

