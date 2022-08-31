UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Defense Ministry Confirms Boosting Orders For US Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Taiwan's Defense Ministry Confirms Boosting Orders for US Weapons

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry confirmed purchasing a new batch of the US-produced Javelin anti-tank missiles and announced the plans to increase the order of the HIMARS rocket systems

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The Taiwanese Defense Ministry confirmed purchasing a new batch of the US-produced Javelin anti-tank missiles and announced the plans to increase the order of the HIMARS rocket systems.

"The Javelin system is in the production and delivery phase. The program is being implemented as planned," Taiwan Army Chief of Staff Chang Yuan-shiun told a briefing on Wednesday, adding that Washington and Taipei are actively cooperating to ensure that the order is delivered to the self-governed island on time.

Furthermore, Taiwan's state-run Central news Agency (CNA) reported, citing the defense ministry's information, that the island is aiming to buy more HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, up from the initial 11 to 29. The reconsidered order also includes 864 precision rockets compatible with HIMARS.

Last Thursday, Taiwan's defense ministry proposed increasing the defense spending for 2023 to a record 586.

3 billion New Taiwan Dollars ($19.4 billion) amid tense relations between the island in China.

Tensions between China and the island it claims as its territory boiled after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignored Beijing's warnings and went ahead with her plan to visit Taipei as part of her Asia tour. She is the highest-ranking US official to come to Taiwan in 14 years. The US does not officially recognize Taiwan's independence.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

