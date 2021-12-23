UrduPoint.com

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Taiwanese Defense Ministry expects to finalize deal for purchase the US-made Atomic General MQ-9B Sky Guardian unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) in March, the Taipei Times news agency reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Taiwanese Legislative Yuan's Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee held a meeting with the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense.

During the meeting, the ministry said it expects the LOA for Sky Guardian UAVs in March. The head of the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense's Department of Strategic Planning, Lee Shih-Chiang, added that the legislature approved the budget for UAVs for next year.

Except for the field information communications systems, the ministry had not received LOAs for supply of other weapon systems by the United States and the delivery could be postponed for 10 or more months, the ministry said answering legislators' questions about other arms deals with the US.

These LOAs include M2A2T Abrams tanks, F-16V Block 70 jets, M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, extended-range air-to-ground missiles, ground-launched Harpoon missiles and Patriot III missile systems.

The defense ministry also added that the LOA for the supply of 40 cannon artillery systems Paladin M109A6 was still under discussion as disagreements on price and specifications appeared, but the ministry was confident the LOA will be received soon.

