UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Defense Ministry Says China Sent 37 Military Aircraft, 8 Vessels To Taiwan Strait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Taiwan's Defense Ministry Says China Sent 37 Military Aircraft, 8 Vessels to Taiwan Strait

The Taiwanese ministry of national defense said on Monday that 37 aircraft and 8 ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army approached the island

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Taiwanese ministry of national defense said on Monday that 37 aircraft and 8 ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army approached the island.

"8 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels and 37 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 29, 2022) until 1700 (09:00 GMT)," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The ministry added that 12 of the detected aircraft had crossed the so-called "median line" of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial maritime border between the island and mainland China.

The Taiwanese armed forces monitored the situation, issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems, the ministry added.

Senior Colonel Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA Air Force, said at a press conference on Sunday that strategic bombers and aerial tankers will continue to conduct regular patrols around Taiwan.

Shen's statement came following reports of two US Navy ships passing through Taiwan Strait for the first time since the escalation of tensions between Beijing and Washington over the controversial visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in early August.

China has repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s.

Related Topics

Army Business China Washington Twitter Visit Beijing Nancy Taipei August Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

IGP directs measures for welfare of policemen

IGP directs measures for welfare of policemen

27 seconds ago
 Violation of election code of conduct: Abid Sher A ..

Violation of election code of conduct: Abid Sher Ali fined with Rs 25000

29 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: latest developments

War in Ukraine: latest developments

30 seconds ago
 CM orders Irrigation deptt to protect bunds at Meh ..

CM orders Irrigation deptt to protect bunds at Mehar, KN Shah, Johi

34 seconds ago
 Over 0.1 mln university students at risk to contin ..

Over 0.1 mln university students at risk to continue higher education due to hea ..

3 minutes ago
 Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 abo ..

Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 aboard

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.