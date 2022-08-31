Taiwan's armed forces detected 62 aircraft and 7 ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching the self-governed island on Wednesday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Taiwan's armed forces detected 62 aircraft and 7 ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching the self-governed island on Wednesday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said.

"7 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels and 62 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 31, 2022) until 1700 (09:00 GMT)," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the ministry, 15 out of the detected aircraft crossed the so-called "median line" of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial maritime border between the island and mainland China. These planes included nine J-16 strike fighter jets, one Y-8 electronic-warfare aircraft, one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft and four JH-7 fighter-bombers.

The armed forces monitored the situation and responded by sending an air patrol, issuing radio warnings and deploying air defense missile systems, the ministry added.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island from August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, which triggered another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s.