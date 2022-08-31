UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Defense Ministry Says China Sent 62 Military Aircraft, 7 Vessels To Taiwan Strait

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Taiwan's Defense Ministry Says China Sent 62 Military Aircraft, 7 Vessels to Taiwan Strait

Taiwan's armed forces detected 62 aircraft and 7 ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching the self-governed island on Wednesday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Taiwan's armed forces detected 62 aircraft and 7 ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching the self-governed island on Wednesday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said.

"7 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels and 62 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 31, 2022) until 1700 (09:00 GMT)," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the ministry, 15 out of the detected aircraft crossed the so-called "median line" of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an unofficial maritime border between the island and mainland China. These planes included nine J-16 strike fighter jets, one Y-8 electronic-warfare aircraft, one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft and four JH-7 fighter-bombers.

The armed forces monitored the situation and responded by sending an air patrol, issuing radio warnings and deploying air defense missile systems, the ministry added.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island from August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, which triggered another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s.

Related Topics

Army Governor Business China Twitter Visit Beijing Nancy August Border From

Recent Stories

US investment fund RedBird completes 1.2 billion e ..

US investment fund RedBird completes 1.2 billion euro AC Milan takeover

1 minute ago
 Swiss Government Seeks to Strengthen Ties With EU ..

Swiss Government Seeks to Strengthen Ties With EU for Energy Security

1 minute ago
 EU Planning Sanctions in Support of Ukraine for at ..

EU Planning Sanctions in Support of Ukraine for at Least 2 Years - German Foreig ..

1 minute ago
 Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be comp ..

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be completed by Friday: QESCO Spokesp ..

6 minutes ago
 Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed ..

Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed by Thursday: Amir Muqam

6 minutes ago
 166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Progr ..

166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Programme

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.