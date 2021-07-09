MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Embassy of the partially-recognized Republic of China (Taiwan) to Haiti said on Friday that 11 suspected murderers of Haitian President Jovenel Moise had been arrested on its territory.

According to the embassy, on early Thursday, Haitian police asked the mission for a permit to conduct an operation on its territory to search the suspected attackers.

"Being for a long time a solid friend and a reliable partner of the Republic of Haiti, the embassy has immediately granted a permit and allowed police officers to conduct an operation to search [for the suspects]," the mission said in a statement, adding that 11 suspects had been arrested on the territory of the diplomatic mission.