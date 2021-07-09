UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan's Embassy To Haiti Says 11 Suspected Murderers Of Moise Arrested On Its Territory

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Taiwan's Embassy to Haiti Says 11 Suspected Murderers of Moise Arrested on Its Territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Embassy of the partially-recognized Republic of China (Taiwan) to Haiti said on Friday that 11 suspected murderers of Haitian President Jovenel Moise had been arrested on its territory.

According to the embassy, on early Thursday, Haitian police asked the mission for a permit to conduct an operation on its territory to search the suspected attackers.

"Being for a long time a solid friend and a reliable partner of the Republic of Haiti, the embassy has immediately granted a permit and allowed police officers to conduct an operation to search [for the suspects]," the mission said in a statement, adding that 11 suspects had been arrested on the territory of the diplomatic mission.

Related Topics

Police China Haiti

Recent Stories

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

7 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

8 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

8 hours ago

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Att ..

8 hours ago

Man dies in road mishap

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.