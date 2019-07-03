(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Taiwan's Eva Airways has canceled 550 flights scheduled for mid-July due to the ongoing mass strike of its flight attendants, the airline company said in a statement.

About 2,800 flight attendants are taking part in the strike that started two week ago. At the same time, 1,400 cabin crew members have expressed readiness to continue working, which allowed the airline company to perform up to 60 percent of scheduled flights.

According to the statement, Eva Airways canceled 550 out of 1,655 flights scheduled between July 11 and July 19.

Over 86,000 passengers are expected to be affected by flight cancellations.

The statement followed negotiations between Eva Airways and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU), which lasted 11 hours, though the sides had failed to each a compromise.

Flight attendants, who are members of TFAU, are seeking overtime payments at international flights to be paid only to the union members. They also require flight attendants to work out only a one-way flight on those directions where a round-trip flight exceeds 12 hours, since this is contrary to the labor code.