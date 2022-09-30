UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's First Amphibious Assault Ship Deployed In Navy - Island Administration Head

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Taiwan's First Amphibious Assault Ship Deployed in Navy - Island Administration Head

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Taiwan's first amphibious assault ship, the Yu Shan, has entered service in the island's navy, the head of the Taiwanese administration, Tsai Ing-wen, said on Friday.

"Today is an important day for Taiwan and the island's armed forces, after many years of hard work, the first independently developed and built by Taiwan landing dock ship Yu Shan with a displacement of 10,000 tons was officially inducted," Tsai Ing-wen said, as quoted by the defense ministry.

According to Taiwan's government head, the ship will be able to carry out the tasks of supplying and transporting personnel to remote islands, and it can also be used to provide assistance, including medical, in cases of natural disasters.

In wartime, the Yu Shan can be used as a combat-ready transport ship, Tsai Ing-wen added.

The Yu Shan was built as part of the Taiwanese authorities' plan to increase their own defense production. Taiwan spent about $163 million on its construction. The ship has a displacement of 10,600 tons, is 153 meters (501.9 feet) in length and 23 meters in width, and is capable of carrying up to 673 people, as well as helicopters, landing craft, amphibious vehicles etc. The Yu Shan is to replace the Xu Hai landing craft, which Taiwan acquired from the United States in 1999.

