BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Two delegations of the US congressmen will visit Taiwan from October 11-13, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The delegations will be headed by members of the House of Representatives, Republican Brad Wenstrup and Democrat Seth Moulton, according to the statement published by the ministry.

The ministry added that during their trip, the congressmen would meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and exchange views on bilateral relations, issues of regional security, trade and economic cooperation.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Several countries, including France, Lithuania, the United States, Japan and most recently Germany have sent delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts between foreign states and Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.