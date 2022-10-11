UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Says 2 US Congressional Delegations To Visit Island This Week

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Says 2 US Congressional Delegations to Visit Island This Week

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Two delegations of the US congressmen will visit Taiwan from October 11-13, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The delegations will be headed by members of the House of Representatives, Republican Brad Wenstrup and Democrat Seth Moulton, according to the statement published by the ministry.

The ministry added that during their trip, the congressmen would meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and exchange views on bilateral relations, issues of regional security, trade and economic cooperation.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Several countries, including France, Lithuania, the United States, Japan and most recently Germany have sent delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts between foreign states and Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Exchange China France Visit Germany Beijing Nancy Taipei Independence Japan United States Lithuania August October From Government

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.