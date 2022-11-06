UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Says Concerned Over Death Of Taiwanese Fighter In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said that it was deeply concerned about the death of a Taiwanese fighter who took part in the Ukrainian conflict.

Taiwanese Central News Agency reported that a 25-year-old native of Taiwan, who participated in the hostilities on the side of Ukraine as a volunteer, was mortally wounded in a battle in the Luhansk People's Republic.

According to the report, the man died from blood loss. The agency also reported that he joined the Ukrainian military in early September.

"We take the news of the death of a Taiwan volunteer in the Luhansk region of Ukraine very seriously & are deeply concerned," the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

The ministry added that the government was trying to obtain more information about the man and would provide his family with all necessary assistance.

