UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visit Of Japanese Delegation Next Week

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visit of Japanese Delegation Next Week

Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed on Friday a delegation of Japanese lawmakers who are going to visit Taipei next week

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed on Friday a delegation of Japanese lawmakers who are going to visit Taipei next week.

The delegation will be headed by members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Keiji Furuya and Minoru Kihara, the ministry said.

Furuya also leads the parliamentary group on the development of relations between Tokyo and Taipei, while Kihara is its general secretary.

According to the ministry, the visit will take place from August 22-24. The delegation will meet with the island's top leadership, including Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Lai Ching-te, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Lai Tokyo Taipei Japan August From Top

Recent Stories

EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energ ..

EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energy Price Spikes - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Finnish Prime Minister Says Took Drug Test to Clea ..

Finnish Prime Minister Says Took Drug Test to Clear Herself After Scandalous Par ..

2 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General to Visit Canada in Late Aug ..

NATO Secretary General to Visit Canada in Late August

3 minutes ago
 Kiev Says Another 10 Cargo Ships Preparing to Leav ..

Kiev Says Another 10 Cargo Ships Preparing to Leave Ukrainian Ports Under Grain ..

5 minutes ago
 IS 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for ..

IS 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for Killing American Hostages - Ju ..

5 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Ready to Meet With Putin at G ..

UK Foreign Secretary Ready to Meet With Putin at G20 Summit - Office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.