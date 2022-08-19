Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed on Friday a delegation of Japanese lawmakers who are going to visit Taipei next week

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed on Friday a delegation of Japanese lawmakers who are going to visit Taipei next week.

The delegation will be headed by members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Keiji Furuya and Minoru Kihara, the ministry said.

Furuya also leads the parliamentary group on the development of relations between Tokyo and Taipei, while Kihara is its general secretary.

According to the ministry, the visit will take place from August 22-24. The delegation will meet with the island's top leadership, including Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Lai Ching-te, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.