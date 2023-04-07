Close
Taiwan's Future Lies In Reunification With China - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Taiwan's Future Lies in Reunification With China - Chinese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Taiwan's future lies in the reunification with China, and systemic differences between Beijing and Taipei create no obstacles for this to happen, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

"The future of Taiwan lies in China's reunification, and the wellbeing of the people in Taiwan hinges on the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The difference in systems across the Strait is not a barrier to reunification or an excuse for division," Mao told a briefing.

The diplomat added the principle "one country, two systems" takes Taiwan's realities into "full account" and is the basis for resolving the issue around the island.

Efforts to support the independence of the island so as to contain China are dangerous and will lead nowhere, according to the spokeswoman.

Later in the day, Taiwan's former President Ma Ying-jeou criticized the current Taiwanese leadership for escalating the situation in the region.

"Our politicians keep on putting Taiwan in danger.

The future is a choice between peace and war," Ma stated after his visit to mainland China that took place from March 27 to April 7, marking the first ever trip to the Chinese mainland made by an Taiwanese ex-leader since 1949.

On Wednesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles, California, during her transit trip to the country. In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

