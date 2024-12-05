Taiwan's Lai Has Call With US House Speaker Johnson
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Hagatna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te spoke to Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson, Lai's office told AFP Thursday, as he visits the American territory Guam during a Pacific tour that has angered China.
Taiwan calls itself a sovereign nation, but Beijing insists the democratic island is part of its territory and opposes any official exchanges with it.
The Presidential Office confirmed that a call between Lai and Johnson happened Wednesday without elaborating on the discussion, a journalist travelling with Lai said.
Like most countries, the United States does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but Washington is Taipei's most important backer and biggest supplier of arms.
Lai's Pacific trip, and in particular his US stops, have drawn a barrage of criticism from Beijing, which rejects any international recognition of Taiwan.
During a two-day visit to the US state of Hawaii at the beginning of the trip, Lai discussed "China's military threats" towards Taiwan in a 20-minute call with former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, and met with US government officials and members of Congress.
