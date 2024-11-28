Open Menu

Taiwan's Lai To Stop Over In Hawaii, Guam During Pacific Trip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te will stop over in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam during a trip to three Pacific island nations, the Presidential Office said Thursday.

Lai will depart Saturday for a visit to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau.

It will be Lai's first overseas trip since taking office in May.

