UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Leader Says Peaceful Means Needed To Resolve Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Taiwan's Leader Says Peaceful Means Needed to Resolve Conflict

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Taiwan issue needs to be resolved peacefully, a military conflict is not an option, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday.

"The consensus that now exists in the world is rather clear - the Taiwan issue must be resolved peacefully. War is not an option. Neither side can change the status quo without peaceful means," Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that Taipei will not engage in provocations, but will not make concessions under pressure either.

At the same time, Tsai Ing-wen highlighted Taiwan's determination to "protect ourselves" and said that Taipei is holding talks with Washington on arms supplies worth $500 million.

The situation around Taiwan recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

World China Washington Beijing Taipei Same Independence April From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2023

42 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Na ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Nair Festival

9 hours ago
 Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line ag ..

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line against Lomachenko

10 hours ago
 Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by ..

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar - UN

10 hours ago
 Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Ra ..

Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Rasht, Astara by Rail in 4 Years

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.