BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Taiwan issue needs to be resolved peacefully, a military conflict is not an option, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday.

"The consensus that now exists in the world is rather clear - the Taiwan issue must be resolved peacefully. War is not an option. Neither side can change the status quo without peaceful means," Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that Taipei will not engage in provocations, but will not make concessions under pressure either.

At the same time, Tsai Ing-wen highlighted Taiwan's determination to "protect ourselves" and said that Taipei is holding talks with Washington on arms supplies worth $500 million.

The situation around Taiwan recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.