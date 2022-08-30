UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Major Airline To Acquire 16 Boeing Planes To Replace Airbus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Taiwan's Major Airline to Acquire 16 Boeing Planes to Replace Airbus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) China Airlines, Taiwan's major air carrier, will purchase 16 Boeing widebody planes to replace its fleet of Airbus aircraft, the Liberty Times newspaper reported, citing the airline.

According to the Liberty Times, new Boeing 787-9 jets will be delivered to Taiwan by 2025 as they will replace Airbus A330s, which now comprise most of China Airlines' fleet.

The deal, worth $4,6 billion, was announced several weeks after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August, sparking tensions in US-China relations.

For a few years, Boeing has been seeking to gain a firm foothold in the Chinese market, but is yet to succeed. In May, China Southern Airlines decided to drop more than 100 737 MAX planes from its fleet due to uncertainty in the international market. Meanwhile in June, China's biggest air carriers Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines announced the purchase of 292 Airbus planes worth some $37 billion in total.

