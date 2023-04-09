Close
Taiwan's Military Reports 70 Chinese Warplanes, 11 Warships Detected Near Island On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Taiwan's Military Reports 70 Chinese Warplanes, 11 Warships Detected Near Island on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said that it had detected 70 jets and 11 vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching Taiwan on Sunday as part of the Chinese air and naval military exercises around the island.

On Saturday, China announced that its armed forces would be conducting military exercises from April 8-10 in the maritime area and airspace around Taiwan. Beijing said the drills were meant as a warning to supporters of Taiwan's independence, as well as a measure to protect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in a move coming days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's layover visit to the United States, where she met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers.

"70 PLA aircraft and 11 vessels were detected by 16:00(UTC+8) (GMT 8:00) April 9th. 35 of the detected aircraft had crossed northern, central, and southern median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered our southwest ADIZ (air defense identification zone)," the defense ministry tweeted.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

