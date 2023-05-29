UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Navy To Receive 4th Tuo Chiang Corvette In June - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Taiwan's Navy to Receive 4th Tuo Chiang Corvette in June - State Media

The Taiwanese navy will receive its fourth Tuo Chiang multipurpose stealth corvette in June amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait with China, Taiwanese state news agency CNA reported on Monday, citing a source

A total of 11 such ships are to be built for the Taiwanese navy by the end of 2026, the report said.

The corvette is 60.4 meters (198 feet) long and 14 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 30 knots and a displacement of 685 tonnes. The ship is armed with eight Hsiung Feng-III supersonic anti-ship missiles, eight Hsiung Feng-II subsonic anti-ship missiles, a 76 mm cannon and Tien-Chien II air defense missiles.

Taiwan's Lungteh Shipbuilding is involved in the production of the Tuo Chiang corvettes.

