MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Taiwan's parliament speaker You Si-kun met with former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during his visit to Washington to discuss relations between the two countries and issues of mutual concern, Taiwan's Central news Agency reported on Thursday.

Pelosi was accompanied by China Aid founder Bob Fu. The details of her meeting with You were not disclosed, the report said.

You also reportedly met with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul. They discussed the importance of US relations with Taiwan, America's support for the island's democracy, opportunities to work toward a tax agreement, and expediting military sales to Taiwan.

"I am grateful to have met with Mr. You Si-kun this afternoon and look forward to strengthening our critical partnership and defending democracy on the world stage," McCaul was quoted as saying by the agency.

Tensions over Taiwan soared last August after Pelosi traveled to Taipei despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.