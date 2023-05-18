UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Parliament Speaker Meets Pelosi In Washington - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Taiwan's Parliament Speaker Meets Pelosi in Washington - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Taiwan's parliament speaker You Si-kun met with former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during his visit to Washington to discuss relations between the two countries and issues of mutual concern, Taiwan's Central news Agency reported on Thursday.

Pelosi was accompanied by China Aid founder Bob Fu. The details of her meeting with You were not disclosed, the report said.

You also reportedly met with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul. They discussed the importance of US relations with Taiwan, America's support for the island's democracy, opportunities to work toward a tax agreement, and expediting military sales to Taiwan.

"I am grateful to have met with Mr. You Si-kun this afternoon and look forward to strengthening our critical partnership and defending democracy on the world stage," McCaul was quoted as saying by the agency.

Tensions over Taiwan soared last August after Pelosi traveled to Taipei despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

World China Washington Parliament Democracy Visit Beijing Nancy Taipei Independence August From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

39 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspectsâ€™ handover

2 hours ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

4 hours ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.