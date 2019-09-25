UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan's Participation In Int'l Activities Must Be Based On China Principle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:07 PM

Taiwan's participation in int'l activities must be based on China principle

Taiwan's participation in activities of international organizations must be based on the one-China principle, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Taiwan's participation in activities of international organizations must be based on the one-China principle, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's claim that it failed to attend the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly held in Canada due to "pressure" from the mainland and that Taiwan's aviation safety could be affected.

"Our position is consistent and clear that the issue about Taiwan's participation in activities of international organizations including the ICAO must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle," said Ma at a press conference.

Ma stressed that the mainland has always paid attention to the demands of Taiwan compatriots in the civil aviation field.

Taiwan has open channels for access to standards, suggestions and relative materials from the ICAO and has flights to many cities in the world, Ma added.

"Facts have proven that Taiwan's aviation safety and its flights to and from other regions have no connection with whether the DPP authority participates in the ICAO assembly," Ma said.

Related Topics

Assembly World China Canada From

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh explores cultural cooperation with ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister calls for effective measures to add ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body suggests tax exemption, provision of s ..

3 minutes ago

US Envoy For Afghanistan Khalilzad Says to Meet Ru ..

3 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says in UN His Task Is to End Conflict i ..

3 minutes ago

Art competition held at Greater Iqbal Park

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.