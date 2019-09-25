(@FahadShabbir)

Taiwan's participation in activities of international organizations must be based on the one-China principle, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Taiwan's participation in activities of international organizations must be based on the one-China principle, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's claim that it failed to attend the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly held in Canada due to "pressure" from the mainland and that Taiwan's aviation safety could be affected.

"Our position is consistent and clear that the issue about Taiwan's participation in activities of international organizations including the ICAO must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle," said Ma at a press conference.

Ma stressed that the mainland has always paid attention to the demands of Taiwan compatriots in the civil aviation field.

Taiwan has open channels for access to standards, suggestions and relative materials from the ICAO and has flights to many cities in the world, Ma added.

"Facts have proven that Taiwan's aviation safety and its flights to and from other regions have no connection with whether the DPP authority participates in the ICAO assembly," Ma said.