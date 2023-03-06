UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Possible Future Presidential Candidate To Visit US In April - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Ko Wen-je, the leader of the Taiwan People's Party, who will be a candidate for the post of Taiwanese administration head in 2024, will start his 21-day visit to the United States on April 8, Taiwanese newspaper Liberty Times reported, citing the party's representatives

Ko Wen-je will visit New York, Boston, Washington and Houston, the media reported, adding that he will also deliver lectures in colleges and pay a visit to the US Department of State.

On Friday, the Central news Agency of Taiwan reported that Ko Wen-je will be the presidential candidate for the Taiwan People's Party at the election next year, citing the party's Secretary General, Chou Tai-chu.

The split between China and its island province occurred in 1949, when the Kuomintang led by Chiang Kai-shek was defeated by the Chinese Communist Party and had to move to Taiwan.

Business and informal contacts between mainland China and its island province were resumed at the end of the 1980s. Since the beginning of the 1990s, the two sides started to communicate via non-governmental organizations - the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits and the Straits Exchange Foundation.

