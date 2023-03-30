UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's President To Engage With Lawmakers During 'Transit' Through US - State Dept.

March 30, 2023

Taiwan's President to Engage With Lawmakers During 'Transit' Through US - State Dept.

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen will have an opportunity to engage with various members of US Congress during her "transit" through the United States, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen will have an opportunity to engage with various members of US Congress during her "transit" through the United States, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.

"We anticipate that President Tsai will have an opportunity to meet with members of the Taiwan diaspora. We expect that she'll have an occasion to exchange views and deliver remarks with various groups, and we also anticipate, as has always been the case, that President Tsai will have an opportunity to engage with various members of Congress," Kritenbrink said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Friday, Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York for the first time in more than three years on a stopover ahead of visits to Central American self-governed islands of Guatemala and Beliz.

Later the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that China firmly opposed any official interactions between the US and Taiwan as well as any visits by Tsai to the US under whatever pretext, calling Tsai's plans to stop in the US just for a transit "a lie."

