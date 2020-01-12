(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which opposes rapprochement with China, won the parliamentary elections in the self-ruled island, Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA) reported.

The DPP won 61 of 113 parliamentary seats, retaining a majority in the island's legislature, but lost seven seats compared to the 2016 elections.

The Kuomintang main opposition party (Chinese Nationalist Party) gained 38 seats in the parliament, the CNA added.

Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen from the DPP has been re-elected on Saturday as the self-ruled island's president for the second term.

Taiwan has been governed independently from China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province as part of "One China" policy, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.