UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan's Ruling Democratic Progressive Party Wins Parliamentary Elections - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Taiwan's Ruling Democratic Progressive Party Wins Parliamentary Elections - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which opposes rapprochement with China, won the parliamentary elections in the self-ruled island, Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA) reported.

The DPP won 61 of 113 parliamentary seats, retaining a majority in the island's legislature, but lost seven seats compared to the 2016 elections.

The Kuomintang main opposition party (Chinese Nationalist Party) gained 38 seats in the parliament, the CNA added.

Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen from the DPP has been re-elected on Saturday as the self-ruled island's president for the second term.

Taiwan has been governed independently from China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province as part of "One China" policy, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

Related Topics

China Parliament Beijing 2016 From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

8 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

9 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

9 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.