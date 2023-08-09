Open Menu

Taiwan's Soldier Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Selling Military Secrets - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The Kaohsiung branch of the Taiwan High Court has sentenced an army sergeant to a five-year prison term and deprived him of civil rights for three years for stealing and selling military secrets, Taiwanese media reported on Tuesday.

The Central news Agency cited the court verdict as saying that the soldier surnamed Tsai has pleaded guilty and handed over a total of 1.04 million Taiwan New Dollars ($40,818), which he received in exchange for military secrets between 2020 and 2022.

Tsai had repeatedly brought personal electronic devices into a military camp to access and download documents between 2020 and 2022 when he was serving at the Penghu Defense Command, the report said. The soldier then sold the files, including those classed as "secret," to an unknown person online.

The soldier has been charged by the Penghu District Prosecutors Office under Taiwan's Anti-Corruption Act but can appeal the court's ruling, the media reported.

