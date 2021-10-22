UrduPoint.com

Taiwan took notice of US President Joe Biden's pledge of readiness to protect the island but will refrain from rash actions, the Taiwanese government's spokesperson said on Friday

Earlier in the day, Biden said that the United States has a "commitment" to protect Taiwan in case of military aggression from China, which considers it part of its sovereign territory.

"Taiwan's position has been and remains unchanged � not to succumb to pressure and, having received support, not to take reckless actions," Chang Tun-han was quoted as saying by the local Central news Agency.

Taiwan, which has been ruled independently from China since 1949, will continue to strive for ensuring its own defense, as well as cooperate with other countries for the security of the Indo-Pacific region, the spokesman added.

Earlier this month, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that mainland China may be fully prepared to attack the island by 2025. His assumption followed the deployment by China of 150 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone since early October for drills.

Beijing described its military exercise near the Taiwan border as a preventive measure to ensure its sovereignty and territorial integrity and counter any separatist activities and foreign interference.

