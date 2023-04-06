Close
Taiwan's Tsai After Meeting US Lawmakers Says Taipei Vows To Defend Peaceful Status Quo

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Taiwan's Tsai After Meeting US Lawmakers Says Taipei Vows to Defend Peaceful Status Quo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday after meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers that she reiterated Taiwan's commitment to defend the current status quo.

"In the discussion with congressional leaders this morning, I reiterated Taiwan's commitment to defending the peaceful status quo where the people of Taiwan may continue to thrive in free and open society," Tsai said during a press conference in Los Angeles, California.

Tsai also praised US lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, for their efforts to help enhance Taiwan's self-defense capabilities and strengthen bilateral trade with the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday that Beijing firmly opposed the meeting, which it believes contradicts the one-China principle and undermines the country's sovereignty. China launched military patrols in two areas of the Taiwan Strait in an apparent response to the meeting in California.

