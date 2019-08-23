UrduPoint.com
Taiwan's Unemployment Rate Improving

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Taiwan's unemployment rate improving

Taiwan's unemployment rate improving

TAIPEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Taiwan's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.02 percentage points month-on-month in July to 3.72 percent, according to the island's statistical agency.

The average unemployment rate for the Jan-July period reached 3.70 percent, up 0.02 percentage points from the same period last year.

Across all age groups, people aged between 20 and 24 reported the highest unemployment rate of 12.70 percent in July, mainly because they were mostly working their first jobs and adjusting to the work environment.

They were followed by people aged between 15 and 19, for whom the jobless rate stood at 9.21 percent.

Individuals with a four-year college degree registered an unemployment rate of 5.51 percent in July, the highest among people of all educational backgrounds.

More Stories From World

