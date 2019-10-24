UrduPoint.com
Taiwan's Unemployment Rate Slightly Up In September

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:22 PM

Taiwan's unemployment rate slightly up in September

Taiwan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.01 percentage points from August to 3.74 percent in September, according to the island's statistical agency

TEIPAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Taiwan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.01 percentage points from August to 3.74 percent in September, according to the island's statistical agency.

On a year-on-year basis, the island's unemployment rate rose by 0.04 percentage points last month. Total employment decreased 0.16 percent from August to 11.51 million, the data showed.

In the first nine months, the average unemployment rate stood at 3.73 percent, up 0.02 percentage points from the same period last year.

Across all age groups, people aged between 20 and 24 reported the highest unemployment rate of 12.86 percent in September. They were followed by people aged between 15 and 19, for whom the unemployment rate stood at 10.47 percent.

College graduates saw an unemployment rate of 5.57 percent in September, the highest among people of all educational backgrounds.

