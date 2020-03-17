Taj Mahal closed for visitors amid fears of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Indian authorities ask citizens to stay at home and avoid going abroad unnecessarily.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Indian government decided to close Taj Mahal for the visitors over fears of Coronavirus, the reports said here Tuesday.

The Indian government directed its citizens to stay at home and avoid going out unnecessarily.

The data shows that around 30,000 people daily visited Taj Mahal but it gave deserted look after Coronavirus reports.

“The annual three-day Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, builder of the iconic Taj Mahal, will not be held this time,” a government official was quoted as saying by a local newspaper.

Urs of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan is marked from March 21 to March 23 every year at the site of historic monument. And it is for the first time in the history that Urs will not be celebrated. During the three-day Urs, entry remains free and a series of functions take place.

Work on the 365 metre long chadar, to be offered, had begun. A member of the organising committee said, the convention would indeed be disrupted, but the safety of the country was more important.

Agra mayor Navin Jain had asked for closure of the monuments, in a letter to the union tourism minister two weeks ago. Agra Development Authority, the reports said, used to earn approximately Rs 14 million daily from ticket sales.

A pall of gloom descended on the tourism sector, as guides, photographers, taxi drivers, hoteliers were left with no work. There were no vehicle in once crowded parking areas. The eleven five star hotels and around 25 three-star hotels were waiting for customers. Guests houses, dharamshalas and smaller hotels were also looking for the customers.

Taj Mahal was closed only once during 1971 war with Pakistan and it was again closed for couple of days due to floods.