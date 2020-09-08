UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taj Mahal To Reopen Even As Virus Rages In India

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:46 PM

Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India

Ndia's top tourist attraction the Taj Mahal is set to reopen more than six months after it was shut, officials said Tuesday, even as the vast nation battles soaring coronavirus infection

New Delhi(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :India's top tourist attraction the Taj Mahal is set to reopen more than six months after it was shut, officials said Tuesday, even as the vast nation battles soaring coronavirus infections.

India, home to 1.3 million people, on Monday overtook Brazil to become the world's second most-infected nation with more than 4.2 million cases, behind only the United States.

"The Taj Mahal will re-open on September 21. All Covid-19 protocols, like physical distancing, masks will be followed," northern Uttar Pradesh state's Tourism Department deputy director Amit Srivastava told AFP.

Visitors will be limited to 5,000 a day, down from the usual daily average of 20,000, he added.

One of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the shining marble mausoleum south of the capital New Delhi has been closed since mid-March as part of India's strict virus lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh, home to Agra city where the Taj is located, is one of the worst-hit states in India with more than 270,000 virus cases recorded so far.

India has pushed ahead with re-opening to boost its virus-battered economy even as infections have steadily increased.

Since August, India has been reporting the highest single-day rises in the world.

str-ash/grk/je\932

Related Topics

India World Agra New Delhi Brazil United States August September All From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces badminton tournamen ..

4 minutes ago

OIC, UNHCR Agree on a Joint Action Plan

4 minutes ago

A+ category domestic player can earn over PKR3mill ..

14 minutes ago

Nauman Ijaz under fire on social media after state ..

15 minutes ago

Long-awaited Pubg Mobile 1.0 Update Delivers Expan ..

28 minutes ago

The Navy Day, is celebrated by Pakistan Navy to ac ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.