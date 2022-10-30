ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Italy is concerned about the situation with food in the world after Russia decided to suspend the grain deal, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday, adding that Moscow "takes away" food from millions of people.

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

"It means taking away food from millions of people living in poverty," Tajani said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.