Tajik Forces Control Situation on Afghan Border, No Need for CSTO Resources Yet - CSTO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Tajik security forces fully control the situation on the Afghan border and their is no need to use resources of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) yet, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The CSTO is closely following the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border and adjacent regions ... At the moment, the Tajik security forces fully control the situation on the border and there is no need to use the CSTO mechanisms," Zeinetdinov said.