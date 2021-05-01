UrduPoint.com
Tajik, Kyrgyz Leaders Discuss Border Ceasefire, Withdrawal Of Forces

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The Presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon and Sadyr Japarov, on Saturday held phone talks to discuss the implementation of the border ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops to places of permanent deployment, the press service of the Tajik president told Sputnik.

"During the talks, the heads of state discussed the implementation of the agreements reached between the sides to stabilize the situation in the border regions of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, paying special attention to the issues of full compliance with the ceasefire regime and the return of troops to permanent positions," the spokesperson said.

The presidents also exchanged views on the joint activities of working groups in this regard and the beginning of a meeting of the intergovernmental commissions on delimitation and demarcation.

The press service of the Kyrgyz president, on its part, said that the two leaders confirmed their commitment to all previously reached agreements and mutual respect of territories and borders of the two countries.

The presidents also expressed confidence in an early settlement of the current crisis on the border.

"The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan emphasized the importance of preventing provocations affecting the stability in the border areas," the press service said.

The armed conflict over border demarcation between the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd region of Tajikistan erupted on Thursday, leaving dozens of people dead and injured. Kyrgyzstan announced a ceasefire on Thursday evening, to which Tajikistan agreed. The sides said they would pull troops and military equipment from the border and back to the places of their permanent deployment. On Friday, armed clashes resumed, however, later the sides coordinated yet another ceasefire.

