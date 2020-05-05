Tajik Lower House Speaker Donates Monthly Salary to COVID-19 Response Fund - Spokesman

Muhammadtoir Zokirzoda, the speaker of the Tajik parliament's lower house, and his three deputies donated their monthly salaries to COVID-19 response fund, Muhammadato Sultonov, the spokesman for the parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Muhammadtoir Zokirzoda, the speaker of the Tajik parliament's lower house, and his three deputies donated their monthly salaries to COVID-19 response fund, Muhammadato Sultonov, the spokesman for the parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The fund has been created by the country's coronavirus response center in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"The speaker of Tajikistan's lower house, Muhammadtoir Zokirzoda, and his three deputies � Mahmadali Vatanzoda, Dilrabo Mansouri and Qodir Qosim � decided to donate their monthly salaries to a charity foundation against COVID-19," Sultonov said.

According to the spokesman, all lawmakers of the Central Asian country agreed to donate part of their salaries to the fund.

President Emomali Rahmon, as well as many officials, have also made donations earlier in May.

Although Tajikistan has confirmed the first COVID-19 case only last week, the country already has since reported 230 cases and three coronavirus-related deaths.