Tajik President Allocates Over $1Mln In Bonuses To Medical Staff Fighting COVID - Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:08 PM

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on Friday allocated 12.4 million somoni ($1.24 million) for bonuses to be paid to health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 epidemic, his office said

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on Friday allocated 12.4 million somoni ($1.24 million) for bonuses to be paid to health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 epidemic, his office said.

"Today, on May 1, the president of the Republic of Tajikistan, honorable Emomali Rahmon, allocated 12.

4 million somoni from the reserve fund of the president of the Republic of Tajikistan to pay a monthly bonus equal to one official salary [in addition] to current salaries of health and social protection workers who are direly involved in diagnostics and treatment of COVID-19 in medical and quarantine facilities within three months," the office said in a statement.

The president also donated his monthly salary to a special account for financing the efforts to prevent and fight the pandemic.

On Thursday, Tajikistan Health Ministry confirmed the country's first� COVID-19 cases.

