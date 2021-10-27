UrduPoint.com

Tajik President Asks UN To Declare 2025 As International Year For Preservation Of Glaciers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:59 PM

Tajik President Asks UN to Declare 2025 as International Year for Preservation of Glaciers

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon suggested that the UN declare 2025 as the International Year for Glaciers Preservation and set a specific date when the world can celebrate the World Glaciers Day while speaking at the 76th session of the UN high-level meeting on Delivering Climate Action: for People, Planet, and Prosperity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon suggested that the UN declare 2025 as the International Year for Glaciers Preservation and set a specific date when the world can celebrate the World Glaciers Day while speaking at the 76th session of the UN high-level meeting on Delivering Climate Action: for People, Planet, and Prosperity.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to reiterate Tajikistan's proposals to declare 2025 as the International Year for Glaciers Preservation and to set a specific date for the World Glaciers Day. Tajikistan has called on the international community on multiple occasions to establish an International Fund for Glacier Preservation to enable us to jointly mobilize our efforts and resources to take practical steps in protecting glaciers as the main source of clean water," the president said.

Rahmon promised that Tajikistan will continue its efforts to save water resources at national and regional levels adding that Tajikistan reiterates its commitment to further prioritize its climate change agenda.

The president further noted that Tajikistan positively contributes to the prevention of global warming as the country's global emissions are the lowest, accounting for just 0.0003%.

Tajikistan is also committed not to exceed its greenhouse gas emissions and is aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by using large sources of renewable energy.

The 76th session of the UN high-level meeting on Delivering Climate Action: for People, Planet, and Prosperity commenced on October 26 and will address climate action ahead of COP26 UN Climate Change Conference which will commence in Glasgow next week.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Glasgow Tajikistan October Gas

Recent Stories

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

23 seconds ago
 Zuckerberg Sued by Ex-Household Staff for Alleged ..

Zuckerberg Sued by Ex-Household Staff for Alleged Harassment at Family Firm - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity increases by 9.3%; relia ..

Power generation capacity increases by 9.3%; reliance on imported fuel being dec ..

3 minutes ago
 Supply chain woes hit Electrolux profits, worse to ..

Supply chain woes hit Electrolux profits, worse to come

4 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise amid tight supplies

Oil prices rise amid tight supplies

35 minutes ago
 Railways retrieve 478 acres land from illegal occu ..

Railways retrieve 478 acres land from illegal occupants

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.