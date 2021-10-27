Tajik President Asks UN to Declare 2025 as International Year for Preservation of Glaciers

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon suggested that the UN declare 2025 as the International Year for Glaciers Preservation and set a specific date when the world can celebrate the World Glaciers Day while speaking at the 76th session of the UN high-level meeting on Delivering Climate Action: for People, Planet, and Prosperity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon suggested that the UN declare 2025 as the International Year for Glaciers Preservation and set a specific date when the world can celebrate the World Glaciers Day while speaking at the 76th session of the UN high-level meeting on Delivering Climate Action: for People, Planet, and Prosperity.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to reiterate Tajikistan's proposals to declare 2025 as the International Year for Glaciers Preservation and to set a specific date for the World Glaciers Day. Tajikistan has called on the international community on multiple occasions to establish an International Fund for Glacier Preservation to enable us to jointly mobilize our efforts and resources to take practical steps in protecting glaciers as the main source of clean water," the president said.

Rahmon promised that Tajikistan will continue its efforts to save water resources at national and regional levels adding that Tajikistan reiterates its commitment to further prioritize its climate change agenda.

The president further noted that Tajikistan positively contributes to the prevention of global warming as the country's global emissions are the lowest, accounting for just 0.0003%.

Tajikistan is also committed not to exceed its greenhouse gas emissions and is aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by using large sources of renewable energy.

The 76th session of the UN high-level meeting on Delivering Climate Action: for People, Planet, and Prosperity commenced on October 26 and will address climate action ahead of COP26 UN Climate Change Conference which will commence in Glasgow next week.