Tajik President Discusses Situation In Afghanistan With Afghan Counterpart - Dushanbe

7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon has discussed the military and political situation in Afghanistan with his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, the Tajik president's office told Sputnik on Sunday.

"During a phone conversation, the two heads of state discussed troubling development of the military and political situation in Afghanistan, with special attention paid to the worsening situation in Afghanistan's northern areas that border Tajikistan," the office said, adding that Rahmon informed his Afghan colleague about new instances of Afghan troops entering the neighboring country.

At the same time, the Tajik side stressed its unchanging stance on the situation in Afghanistan, which focuses on avoiding interference in the country's domestic affairs and supporting Kabul's efforts to bring peace and stability.

The presidents also discussed other aspects of the bilateral relations, including security cooperation, noting the importance of border protection.

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

More Stories From World

