Tajik President Emomali Rahmon To Pay State Visit To Kyrgyzstan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit today, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Muratbek Azymbakiev said.

"Within the framework of this visit, ceremonial events are planned in accordance with the status of the visit, as well as bilateral meetings with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev.

It is planned to adopt a Joint Statement by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, sign an Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the state border and other bilateral documents,” Azymbakiev noted.

