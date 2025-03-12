Tajik President Emomali Rahmon To Pay State Visit To Kyrgyzstan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit today, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Muratbek Azymbakiev said.
"Within the framework of this visit, ceremonial events are planned in accordance with the status of the visit, as well as bilateral meetings with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev.
It is planned to adopt a Joint Statement by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, sign an Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the state border and other bilateral documents,” Azymbakiev noted.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump talks up Tesla in White House show of support for Musk6 minutes ago
-
Marquinhos says PSG have 'no limits' after ousting Liverpool from Champions League6 minutes ago
-
Greenland votes under shadow of Trump6 minutes ago
-
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan6 minutes ago
-
Morocco fights measles outbreak amid vaccine misinformation6 minutes ago
-
Ex-Philippine leader Duterte bound for Hague over ICC drug war case6 minutes ago
-
PSG beat Liverpool on penalties to reach Champions League quarter-finals6 minutes ago
-
Kane tells Bayern to 'keep learning' after Leverkusen stroll16 minutes ago
-
Cash-strapped Man Utd turn to Europa League as season's saviour26 minutes ago
-
Stock markets extend losses over US tariffs, recession fears36 minutes ago
-
Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon36 minutes ago
-
Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon56 minutes ago