Tajik President, German Foreign Minister Discuss Situation In Afghanistan

Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed the situation in Afghanistan during their meeting in Dushanbe, the Tajik presidential press office said on Monday.

"The difficult and alarming situation in Afghanistan was in the spotlight of the negotiations between the countries. The President of the Republic of Tajikistan mentioned that forming an inclusive government with the participation of representatives from all ethnic groups is one of the factors of a stabilizing situation in Afghanistan," the press office said.

Rahmon underscored that it is necessary to make all efforts to ensure peace in neighboring Afghanistan, otherwise the country may fall into a protracted civil war.

The sides also expressed concern over a potential transformation of Afghanistan into a base for international terrorism ” and discussed their willingness to fight terrorism, extremism and interstate criminal activity, the press office added.

On August 15, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country.

