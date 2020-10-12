Tajik President Rahmon Secures Re-Election With Over 90% of Vote - Election Commission

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has been in power since 1992, has secured victory in the Sunday's presidential election with 90.92 percent of the vote, the head of the Central Election Commission, Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda, said.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout totaled 85.39 percent.

Apart from Rahmon, four candidates were running for the office: Miroj Abdulloyev from the Communist Party, Rustam Latifzoda from the Agrarian Party; Rustam Rahmatzoda from the Party of Economic Reform, and Abduhalim Ghafforov from the Socialist Party.