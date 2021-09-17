Tajik President Says Power Seizure in Afghanistan Not Guaranteeing Stability

The violent seizure of power in Afghanistan cannot guarantee the establishment of peace and stability in the country, on the contrary, it may lead to a long-term confrontation, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said on Friday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The violent seizure of power in Afghanistan cannot guarantee the establishment of peace and stability in the country, on the contrary, it may lead to a long-term confrontation, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said on Friday.

"Obviously, the violent seizure of power in Afghanistan cannot guarantee the establishment of peace and stability in this country, expected by some nations. Afghanistan faced a further escalation of the domestic armed conflict and confrontation between various groups and ethnic forces, which can inevitably lead to long-term confrontation," Rahmon told a joint Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.

Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, the Tajik leader warned.