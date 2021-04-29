Tajik Prime Minister Says Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Facing Unfair Market Competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The prime minister of Tajikistan, Kokhir Rasulzoda, said on Thursday that the issue of COVID-19 vaccine procurement was highly politicized and that Russian vaccines were facing unfair competition in the international market.

"We are sincerely happy with the success of our Russian friends in the production of vaccines. All three Russian vaccines have shown their high efficiency, but we are seeing clear attempts to politicize the issue of vaccines. Unfair competition is used against the Russian vaccines," Rasulzoda said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, in the Russian city of Kazan.

The head of the Tajik government added that the mass vaccination campaign in his country started at the end of March with the India-manufactured version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, which Tajikistan received through the World Health Organization.

Rasulzoda further noted that he had formally asked Moscow to consider allocating a batch of the Russian-made vaccines to Tajikistan as its people trusted those more.