Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

Tajik Security Services On High Alert Amid Border Crisis With Kyrgyzstan - Source

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) All Tajik security services are on high alert over the armed incident at the country's border with Kyrgyzstan, a source from the Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Since Thursday noon, all the security services of Tajikistan were transferred to a barracks position over the situation on the border with Kyrgyzstan in the Vorukh enclave which escalated into an armed conflict," the source said.

The source also refuted reports that the special forces units of the Interior Ministry participated in the border shootout.

"We have a special forces unit on the territory of the Sughd region, where the conflict is now taking place, and if there is an order, they will take part in the de-escalation of the armed conflict between the two sides," the source added.

