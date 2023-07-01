(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The national of Tajikistan who shot dead two at the Chisinau airport earlier this week has been on the wanted list in his home country for kidnapping, the Tajik Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Rustam Ashurov, who opened fire at the Chisinau airport the day before, is wanted by Tajikistan in the kidnapping case of the Orienbank's first vice-chairman, Shuhrat Ismatulloev, committed on June 24 together with a group of individuals," the office said.

Ashurov left for Istanbul after committing the crime and then arrived in Chisinau, planning to escape to the European Union, the prosecutor's office said.

"While crossing the Moldovan border and during his attempted detention, he (Ashurov) grabbed a gun from one of the law enforcement officers of the Chisinau airport, shot two people and took several individuals hostage. Ashurov was wounded and detained during a counterterrorist operation," the office added.

The shooting incident took place on Friday after the Tajik national was denied entry to Moldova. As the 43-year-old was being escorted to the airport's zone for deportations, he grabbed a pistol from one of the officers and fatally shot a border guard and an airport security officer, as well as injured one passenger, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.