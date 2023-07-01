Open Menu

Tajik Shooter In Moldova Wanted By Dushanbe In Abduction Case - Prosecutor's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Tajik Shooter in Moldova Wanted by Dushanbe in Abduction Case - Prosecutor's Office

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The national of Tajikistan who shot dead two at the Chisinau airport earlier this week has been on the wanted list in his home country for kidnapping, the Tajik Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Rustam Ashurov, who opened fire at the Chisinau airport the day before, is wanted by Tajikistan in the kidnapping case of the Orienbank's first vice-chairman, Shuhrat Ismatulloev, committed on June 24 together with a group of individuals," the office said.

Ashurov left for Istanbul after committing the crime and then arrived in Chisinau, planning to escape to the European Union, the prosecutor's office said.

"While crossing the Moldovan border and during his attempted detention, he (Ashurov) grabbed a gun from one of the law enforcement officers of the Chisinau airport, shot two people and took several individuals hostage. Ashurov was wounded and detained during a counterterrorist operation," the office added.

The shooting incident took place on Friday after the Tajik national was denied entry to Moldova. As the 43-year-old was being escorted to the airport's zone for deportations, he grabbed a pistol from one of the officers and fatally shot a border guard and an airport security officer, as well as injured one passenger, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Prime Minister Kidnapping European Union Chisinau Istanbul Tajikistan Moldova June Border From Airport

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

13 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

15 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

16 hours ago

More Stories From World