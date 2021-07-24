Tajik, Uzbek Presidents Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Agenda - Tashkent

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has discussed with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda during a phone conversation, Mirziyoyev's office said on Saturday.

Rahmon called Mirziyoyev to congratulate him on his birthday. The Uzbek leader turned 64 on Saturday.

"Topical issues of the bilateral agenda and regional cooperation were discussed. [The sides] noted the importance of the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the Uzbek-Kyrgyz summit on March 11-12 in the city of Tashkent," the presidential office said in a press release.

The leaders paid special attention to the speedy promotion of joint projects in the field of energy, transport, engineering, pharmaceuticals and other industries, the press release read.

The presidents also discussed the schedule of upcoming events, including the third consultative meeting of the leaders of the Central Asian countries in Turkmenistan on August 6.

The consultative meeting of the Central Asian leaders is an annual event, with the inaugural edition held in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan. The second meeting was hosted by the Uzbek capital of Tashkent in November 2019. Last year, the leaders postponed the meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.