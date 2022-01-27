UrduPoint.com

Tajik Village Resident Killed In Armed Incident On Border With Kyrgyzstan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Tajik Village Resident Killed in Armed Incident on Border With Kyrgyzstan

During an armed incident on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on the Isfara-Batken road, a resident of the Tajik village of Khoji Alo died from a gunshot wound, the mayor's office of the city of Isfara told Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) During an armed incident on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on the Isfara-Batken road, a resident of the Tajik village of Khoji Alo died from a gunshot wound, the mayor's office of the city of Isfara told Sputnik.

"During a shootout between Tajik and Kyrgyz border guards, a resident of the Tajik village of Khoji Alo, Obidjon Tuychiev, was lethally wounded," it said.

Five wounded were hospitalized in the central hospital of Isfara, two of them are border guards, it added.

Related Topics

Road Died Border From

Recent Stories

Taremi fires Iran into 2022 World Cup finals with ..

Taremi fires Iran into 2022 World Cup finals with win over Iraq

3 minutes ago
 Farrukh urges Sharif family to return for facing c ..

Farrukh urges Sharif family to return for facing corruption cases

3 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Continues to Pull Military, Equipment t ..

Tajikistan Continues to Pull Military, Equipment to Border - Kyrgyz Border Servi ..

3 minutes ago
 Gunmen injure man in Quetta

Gunmen injure man in Quetta

3 minutes ago
 US in 'Ballpark' of Nuclear Deal With Iran, But Ta ..

US in 'Ballpark' of Nuclear Deal With Iran, But Talks Could Collapse 'Very Soon' ..

26 minutes ago
 Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>