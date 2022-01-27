Tajik Village Resident Killed in Armed Incident on Border With Kyrgyzstan

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) During an armed incident on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on the Isfara-Batken road, a resident of the Tajik village of Khoji Alo died from a gunshot wound, the mayor's office of the city of Isfara told Sputnik.

"During a shootout between Tajik and Kyrgyz border guards, a resident of the Tajik village of Khoji Alo, Obidjon Tuychiev, was lethally wounded," it said.

Five wounded were hospitalized in the central hospital of Isfara, two of them are border guards, it added.