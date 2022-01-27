UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan And Kyrgyzstan Border Guards Exchange Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan border guards exchange fire

Kyrgyzstan accused Central Asian rival Tajikistan of firing on its troops Thursday in an outbreak of violence that comes after clashes at their contested border left dozens dead last year

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Kyrgyzstan accused Central Asian rival Tajikistan of firing on its troops Thursday in an outbreak of violence that comes after clashes at their contested border left dozens dead last year.

"The Tajik side is using mortars and grenade launchers," in the attacks, Kyrgyzstan's national security committee said in a statement.

The statement described the situation at the border as "tense", after an incident earlier in the day saw citizens of Tajikistan block a strategic road in the region.

The road was later reopened, "but the situation worsened due to the use of weapons and fire by the Tajik side on the border units of" Kyrgyzstan, the statement said.

Clashes between communities over land and water along the pair's long-contested border are regular occurrences, with border guards often getting involved.

But the shooting that broke out last year between the two militaries, which left more than 50 people dead, was the heaviest fighting in years and raised fears that it might escalate into a wider conflict.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Fire Water Road Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border Asia

Recent Stories

Canada, Ukraine Will Modernize FTA Deal to Boost T ..

Canada, Ukraine Will Modernize FTA Deal to Boost Trade - Ottawa

15 seconds ago
 6 SHOs served show cause notices over poor perform ..

6 SHOs served show cause notices over poor performance

17 seconds ago
 Two of most wanted robbers gang arrested

Two of most wanted robbers gang arrested

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine posts daily coronavirus case record

Ukraine posts daily coronavirus case record

3 minutes ago
 ITC Tennis Tournament from Friday

ITC Tennis Tournament from Friday

3 minutes ago
 Aid May Not Reach Afghan People Due to Lack of Ove ..

Aid May Not Reach Afghan People Due to Lack of Oversight on Ground - US Inspecto ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>