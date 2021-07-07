Tajikistan Calls on CSTO Allies to Help Deal With Challenges From Afghanistan

It will be difficult for Tajikistan to cope with challenges from Afghanistan alone, the republic calls on its allies in the CSTO to help, the country's permanent representative to the organization, Hasan Sultonov, said on Wednesday

"Tajikistan, as a country with the longest border with Afghanistan, is taking the necessary measures to contain the situation and counter the threats and challenges emanating from this country. But given the current situation in the region, as well as the fact that certain sections of the border with Afghanistan are located in remote mountainous terrain, it seems difficult to cope with this task alone," Sultonov said at a meeting of CSTO Permanent Council.

According to Tajikistan, the current circumstances require "an adequate response within the CSTO, including the adoption of measures to strengthen the capacity to protect the southern borders."

"In this context, the need to ensure the implementation of the decision of the Collective Security Council of September 23, 2013 'On rendering assistance to the Republic of Tajikistan in strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border' remains topical. Therefore, we would like to call on the member states of the organization to contribute to the full implementation of this document," Sultonov said.