Tajikistan Considers Actions Of Kyrgyz Border Forces As Aggression - Security Source

January 27, 2022

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Dushanbe is considering the actions of Kyrgyz border guards during the recent incident as an act of aggression on its territory, a Tajik security source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a border skirmish between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was reported over the Tajik military blocking a highway connecting two Kyrgyz towns, Batken and Isfana.

"The inquiry is currently underway at the site of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border incident, we consider the actions by Kyrgyz border guards aggression on our territory," the source said.

The source stated that there are injured on the Tajik side, including among the troops, but did not specify the number.

"Border guards in the area of the incident at the Kyrgyz border have been put on alert, this is a standard practice where such incidents happen," the source explained.

